By: News On 6

Motorcycle Rider Dies In Crash On Highway 160, I-244

-

Tulsa Police said a motorcycle rider is dead after a crash involving a truck at Highway 169 and Interstate 244.

First responders closed the interstate and traffic was diverted onto Highway 169 as crews worked at the scene.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if you are out driving tonight.

News On 6 has a crew at the scene, stay tuned for updates.