By: News On 6

Wild Heart Ranch Bald Eagle Dies Due To Injuries Following Fight With Other Eagle

The Wild Heart Ranch Wildlife Rescue said an eagle that they were helping recover after a fight with another eagle has died.

The eagle was first rescued by the Wild Heart Ranch Wildlife Rescue in April when he was rescued from a creek in Nowata.

The ranch named the bald eagle Clay, after a game warden who passed away.

Director Annette King said the ranch worked to fix Clay's broken wing, and he was able to be released.

The ranch took Clay in again after he got into a fight with another eagle.

He has several infections and a badly hurt foot, King said. "I've got a lot of experience. I know enough to know this could go either way. He's got a 50/50 shot right now saving that foot."

Unfortunately, Clay died due to injuries sustained in the fight.

The ranch made the announcement on Facebook.