Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Breaking Into Ex-Wife's Home

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police arrested a man they said violated a protective order by breaking into his ex-wife's house on New Year's Eve.

TPD said officers arrested John Hunt after being called to 4th and S. 71st E. Ave. just after 5 p.m.

Police said a family-friend went to the home and found Hunt sleeping on the couch.

Police said Hunt tried to run out the back door but went back inside when he saw police.

TPD said Hunt refused to come out and officers opened the back door and saw him in the living room.

Police say Hunt refused commands, resisted arrest and was tackled to the floor before being taken into custody.

TPD says this is an arrest, not a conviction.