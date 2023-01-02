By: News On 6

Man Charged In Federal Court For Threatening To Kill People At Tulsa Clinic

A Tulsa man has been charged in federal court with threatening to kill people at a Tulsa Outpatient Clinic.

Authorities say 31-year-old Zachariah McGuire was arrested on November 14th after he showed up at Ernest Childrens VA Clinic with a loaded revolver.

They say he had called the clinic earlier that day threatening to kill people.

McGuire told authorities he didn't remember making the call but said he did bring the gun and was looking for his doctor.

He's due in court again Thursday.