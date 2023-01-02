Oklahoma Teen Who Died In 2018 Honored For Organ Donation

An Oklahoma teenager who died in 2018 was honored in Monday’s Tournament of Roses Parade, for her life-giving organ donation.

Morgan Flynn, who lived near Atoka, died of cystic fibrosis, despite two lung transplants that extended her life. Her corneas and heart valves were donated to others.

For the parade, her photograph was remade into what's called a floragraph, for use on floats covered in mostly flowers, but completely all natural materials.

Jolene Vargas, a kidney donation recipient and volunteer, helped make the image.

“When I'm working on the floragraph, I'm thinking of Morgan” she said, “and she was lifted up through her donors, and by giving back she lifted up others. And it doesn't just impact the recipients, it impacts the families, so she made a big impact,” Jolene said.

Morgan's floragraph was featured on the "Donate Life" float, along with 43 other donors.

The float won the judge’s Sweepstakes prize for the most beautiful entry.

Morgan's two transplants and her eventual donations were arranged through LifeShare Oklahoma, which has 600 people on a list waiting for transplants.