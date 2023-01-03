By: News On 6

I-44 To Narrow Near The Arkansas River Due To City Lighting Maintenance

Heads up for drivers in Tulsa, road work could impact your morning commute.

Starting on Tuesday, Interstate 44 will narrow near the Arkansas River for the next 10 days. The left lane of eastbound I-44 will close between the river and Lewis from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for city lighting maintenance.

The work is currently scheduled to be completed by January 13th.

