Police Investigate Overnight Robbery At Tulsa Medical Marijuana Dispensary


Tuesday, January 3rd 2023, 3:35 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

An investigation is underway after an overnight robbery at a Tulsa medical marijuana dispensary near 46th and Memorial.

Police say three armed men wearing masks went into the Pura Cannabis store around 11 p.m. Monday night, pointed a gun at the clerk, then took items from the store before leaving in a white pickup.

Nobody was hurt and no shots were fired, according to police.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call CrimeStopers at (918)-596-COPS.
