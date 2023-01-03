Sand Springs Student Headed To Court After Fight At Charles Page High School

-

A teenage girl will be headed to juvenile court in the next few weeks after getting into a fight at Charles Page High School Monday.

The mother of the 16-year-old victim said the girl has been diagnosed with a mild concussion after being attacked Monday morning.

The mother said the attack happened just hours after the girl had requested the school issue a No Contact Order against a group of people she said had been harassing the girl and her friends over social media, during the break.

The fight happened on the first day back from winter break.

"We did have a fight that we were called to just before 10:30 yesterday morning,” said Todd Enzbrenner, a Deputy Chief with the Sand Springs Police Department. “Our School Resource Officer investigated it and based on that evidence, he ended up writing a citation to one of the juveniles for assault and battery."

Enzbrenner said at the time of they were investigating, neither of the girls showed signs of serious injuries.

"There was no ambulance at the scene, there was none of that,” said Enzbrenner. “So it was just getting statements from all the people that were involved and then making a determination of if a crime occurred."

The victim said the harassment through Snapchat had been going on for days and the others had just told her they were going to fight her. But she said she told them she didn’t want to have anything to do with that and that’s why she requested a No Contact Order through the school.

“From the report, I believe that it might have been, these two kids had words with each other and one of them had enough," said Enzbrenner.

Sand Springs Public Schools sent us a statement that said the following: “On Monday, January 2, an altercation occurred between students at Charles Page High School. CPHS administrators took preventative measures to the fullest extent possible prior to the altercation. Following the altercation, administrators immediately took appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with school policy and protocol. Due to laws surrounding student privacy, we cannot provide further details regarding the incident at this time. Violence is neither condoned nor tolerated at Sand Springs Public Schools. More information on district bullying and harassment policies can be found at sandites.org/page/bullying-harassment.”

The girl and her mother said they plan to file a protective order against those involved in the attack.