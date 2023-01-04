Pleasant Pattern Underway

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

Grab a jacket, another chilly morning is underway across Green Country.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

TULSA, Okla. - A chilly morning brings a cool afternoon with temperatures slightly above normal by January standards. Lighter wind speeds will be expected on Wednesday and Thursday before gusty winds return Friday ahead of the next fasting moving system.

Despite a rather active upper air flow, the sensible weather across the state will be void of any disruptive storm systems for the next few days. A fast-moving wave skirts the region Friday into early Saturday as another surface low and associated front move across the area. The lack of deep and significant low-level moisture will keep precipitation mentions low with this system. The front will arrive late Friday and by Saturday morning should be exiting far southeastern OK. This brings another minor cool-down this weekend with temps near seasonal highs. The pattern may bring a stronger system for the middle to end of next week.

Highs this afternoon will stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s with north winds near 10 to 15 mph. A few clouds may pinwheel across the region from the northwest to southeast but mostly sunny sky is likely. Morning lows both today and tomorrow morning may stay near or slightly above freezing in Tulsa with some outlying locations dropping into the mid-20s. Thursday will reach the lower 50s before gusty south winds arrive Friday with afternoon highs in the lower 60s. We don’t see any major cold air outbreaks for the next 7 to 10 days.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

