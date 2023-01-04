By: News On 6

Dog Dies After Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Home

Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire that broke in Tulsa on Wednesday morning.

According to fire officials, the blaze began in a home near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue around 3 a.m.

Crews say the fire was difficult to fight because there was so much stuff inside the house.

According to firefighters, a man who lives in the home was able to make it out safely, but one dog died in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.