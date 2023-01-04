City Of Broken Arrow To Begin New Door-To-Door Transit Program

-

The City of Broken Arrow is starting a pilot program to provide door-to-door transportation similar to other ride share services this fall. Last year, the city completed a study of its transit system options. Right now, the city has fixed service options, meaning there are set routes for buses, for example.

The door-to-door transportation service will allow residents to get from their current location to another as opposed to having to make your way to a specific address after getting off of a bus. However, during the pilot program, the door-to-door transportation service will be in a condensed area at first to allow city officials to figure out what works for this program.

Broken Arrow's acting community development director, Jill Ferenc, said that this service will primarily focus on the needs of Broken Arrow residents.

"When it's run by the city, there is opportunity to look at it from a public prospect of what do our residents really need and not just necessarily looking at it from a business perspective, but also looking at making sure we're accommodating all the needs of all the residents in the community," Ferenc said.

One of the city's fixed transit routes, route 508, will be suspended while the pilot program is ongoing. Ferenc said the funding for the 508 route will be used for the micro-transit pilot program to ensure the city is expending the funds in the best way possible for the people in Broken Arrow.

The city hopes that after this pilot program is evaluated, the city will be able to bring back the suspended route 508 to provide even more improved riding options for Broken Arrow residents.

Funding for the program also came partially from INCOG through a grant worth about $700,000, which will help purchase vehicles and other equipment for the pilot program.