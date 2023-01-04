Oklahoman Joins 'Tough As Nails' Cast For Season 4


Wednesday, January 4th 2023, 10:20 am

By: News On 6


A popular CBS competition show is returning Wednesday night for season 4 and there's an Okie going for the win!

Twelve new contestants, including welder Mister Frost from Spencer, Oklahoma, are rolling up their sleeves and getting dirty to win the $200,000 prize.

The competition begins off the coast of Los Angeles, where competitors are tasked with replacing old boat moorings.

Then they'll have to take on another challenge by themselves, building a concrete wall.

Tough as Nails premieres Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on Channel 6.

