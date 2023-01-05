National Weather Service Reports EF-1 Tornado In McIntosh County, 3 Other Tornadoes Confirmed


Wednesday, January 4th 2023, 9:55 pm

By: News On 6


The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes from the severe storms that made their way through Oklahoma on Monday.

The fourth and strongest confirmed tornado was in Texanna from 5:52 p.m. to 6:05 p.m. on Monday. It was categorized by the NWS as an EF-1 with 85-95 mph winds in McIntosh County.

The tornado reported northeast of Pryor has been rated an EF-0. That tornado had gusts of 81 mph and damaged some buildings just off Highway 69. Two other tornadoes were confirmed near Shidler and Vian but will not be rated because surveyors could not find any damage.
