McCarthy's Nomination Falls Short, Voting Continues For House Speaker

-

Deeply divided House Republicans have failed for a second straight day to take advantage of their new majority and elect a speaker, as 20 hardline conservatives, including Oklahoma’s Josh Brecheen, continue to shun the Republican conference’s nominee, Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy’s nomination fell well short of the majority needed on three votes Tuesday and failed on three more ballots on Wednesday, never getting more than 203 votes. A candidate normally would need 218 votes to be elected Speaker.

After casting their votes primarily for Ohio Representative Jim Jordan Tuesday, McCarthy’s Freedom Caucus foes voted exclusively for Florida Republican Byron Donalds Wednesday. Democrats have been united in supporting their lone nominee, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

In a statement Tuesday, Rep.-elect Brecheen (R-OK2) explained his reasoning for his votes:

“My message to Leader McCarthy has been—and continues to be—that to obtain my support for Speaker, transformative rule changes that stop out of control spending and address our debt loading must occur. A person’s history is the greatest predictor of future behavior. Leader McCarthy’s past voting record supporting major spending bills as part of the Republican leadership for the past decade gives me pause. Without substantive rules changes that would guide Leader McCarthy on spending, I must vote as I have until we have a better deal for your children.”

The other four members of Oklahoma’s House delegation have voted for McCarthy.

Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK5), a member of the Republican conference leadership team, in an interview Tuesday, expressed frustration with Brecheen and the others blocking McCarthy’s election.

“The individuals that are opposing McCarthy have, in my opinion, moved the goalposts time and time and time again,” said Bice. “[McCartthy] has made so many concessions…where does it end?! At what point do you stop and say, ‘Wait a minute, I’m the leader. I’m the one who’s trying to move this conference forward. You don’t get to dictate what the rest of the conference does.’”

The House cannot conduct any other business until a speaker has successfully been elected.