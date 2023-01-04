Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Exposing Himself On Two Occasions In Same Month

Tulsa Police Arrest Man For Exposing Himself On Two Occasions In Same Month

Tulsa Police say a man is back in jail after being arrested for indecent exposure just two weeks after he was first arrested for exposing himself.

Detectives say the victims helped put Austin Smith in jail both times.

Investigators say Smith was first arrested in early December for exposing himself outside of the Target inside of Tulsa Hills back in October. Police say Smith pulled up next to the victims in the parking lot and tried to get their attention while he was exposed.

Detectives say the victims were able to identify Smith, in part because of his neck tattoos and ear gauges. Smith was arrested and bonded out on December 14th, according to court documents. Police say just two weeks later, they received a similar report of a man exposing himself to someone outside of the Walmart near 71st and Memorial. Detectives say Smith was identified by the victim.

“This is a habitual behavior,” said Lt. Darin Ehrenrich, Tulsa Police. “This isn’t something that he’s doing once, he’s doing it over and over again, even doing this while he’s out on bond.”

Lt. Ehrenrich says it is crucial for detectives to catch offenders early because this behavior tends to get more aggressive.

“If we can make these arrests at this level versus a physical sexual assault before it escalates, I think that’s got to be extremely important to us,” said Lt. Ehrenrich.

Detectives believe there could be more victims. If you have encountered Smith, you should call investigators.