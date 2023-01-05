3 Tulsa Homicide Cases From 2022 Remain Unsolved

-

The Tulsa Police Homicide squad closed out 2022 with a nearly 100 percent solve rate, but there are still three unsolved murders.

The families of those three victims are desperate for answers.

As tough as it is on investigators to find a lead and solve a case, it's even tougher on the victim's families who are left with no answers and no justice.

Deja Hopson is one of those family members and is now a single mother of three girls after her boyfriend, Anthony Washington, was shot and killed during a robbery last February.

"I just want to know. Who did this to my baby and why did you take him from us,” said Hopson.

Detectives said Washington and his best friend were walking through the Waterside Apartment complex near downtown when the suspect robbed them and then shot Washington.

"I feel like a lot of people do know something and they are not speaking. And I don't understand why. If it was their family member, they would say something,” said Hopson.

We talked with Deja last year, just weeks after Anthony's murder. She said at the time, it was hard to move forward. Now, she said it is even harder.

"People just don't understand because they haven't been through it. You go through a lot once you've been with for six years and build a family with and one day they are just gone,” said Hopson.

Another unsolved case involves Galen Landrum, who was stabbed to death inside of his apartment last March.

It happened at the Sugarberry Apartments near 61st and Garnett and Landrum's daughter was inside the apartment when her dad was killed.

“We feel pretty good with one of the two. We have made some headway, it has been a tough investigation,” said Lieutenant Brandon Watkins with Tulsa Police.

The third unsolved case involves 17-year-old Demarion Brown, who was shot and killed while walking with a friend in October.

Investigators said they have had some good leads on the case.

"Those are about as tough as they possibly get. You know we always hear word on the street and stuff like that, and unfortunately we can't go on that. We have to have proof and finding that, I always believe it will come eventually, but it's just been tough in this particular murder,” said Watkins.

"If you know what is going on, speak up. Just speak up and get the person who did this off the streets. I know people know,” said Hopson.

Investigators said they solve a lot of murders because of Crime Stoppers tips. If you have any information about any of these murders, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.