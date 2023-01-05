Man Arrested In Rogers County, Facing Multiple DUI Charges

-

A man already on bond for a DUI was arrested again in Rogers County for DUI on New Year’s eve.

This man has a history of DUI cases in Missouri as well.

Loren Matheny’s most recent DUI arrest happened around nine Saturday night and deputies said he's lucky no one was hurt or killed.

"We all consider him a habitual violator of drinking and driving. He’s done time for it; he’s out doing it again," said Sheriff Scott Walton.

Sheriff Scott Walton said Matheny was arrested on a bridge on Highway 20 in Claremore.

"He was left of center, all over the road. Deputy tried to stop him, he continues on, then find the absolute worst spot or place he can stop," said Sheriff Walton. "At the edge of this overpass is about a 50 drop down to the turnpike."

Deputies said Matheny was aggressive, drunk, wouldn't listen to their commands, and became even more angry when his dog ran away.

"Just to add some injury to all of that, he made some pretty serious threats to the officer. So if and when he gets out, we will be ready if he’s ready to make any of those good," said Sheriff Walton.

Matheny is out on bond for a previous DUI charge filed in Rogers County in the spring of 2021. That case is still pending.

It’s taken so long to get through the courts because records show Matheny has been in and out of jail in Missouri for even more DUIs.

Records show:

He was arrested in 2011 for misdemeanor DUI and served 30 days in jail.

He was arrested in February of 2012 for excessive Blood alcohol content and got 24 days in jail.

Then, in November of 2012, he got another DWI and served a year.

He served 30 days the next year for driving with a revoked license.

In 2019, he was charged with failing to use his interlock device, driving on the wrong side of the road, and driving with a revoked license and got 2 years.

While in prison in MO, he wrote a letter to the Rogers County judge saying he was innocent of his 2021 DUI and said he planned to be a strong and prosperous member Oklahoma when he got out.

"Their story is great until you put any of the facts in there. This is the guy that kills an innocent family trying to get from point A to point B," said Sheriff Walton. "The Rogers County DA knows how to prosecute these cases and it’s certainly one that won’t be ignored."