Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Fire At Vacant Home In Tulsa


Thursday, January 5th 2023, 5:52 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Investigators with the Tulsa Fired Department are looking into what caused an early-morning housefire on Thursday.

According to fire officials, the blaze broke out at a home near Archer and I-244 at around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters say they could see flames shooting from the roof when arrived on the scene. According to officials, it took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control and at one point the porch collapsed, but no firefighters were hurt.

Officials say the house has been vacant and boarded up for a while.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

