Firefighters To Offer Free Smoke Detectors To Residents In Neighborhood Where Deadly Fire Broke Out


Thursday, January 5th 2023, 7:05 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa firefighters will be out installing smoke detectors on Thursday in a neighborhood where a deadly fire broke out.

After deadly fires, firefighters give out free smoke detectors and install them, for anyone who may need one.

Fire officials say a man died in a fire on Monday near North Yale Avenue and East Pine Street.

Related Story: 1 Dead After House Fire Breaks Out In Tulsa Fire

Crews will begin going door to door in that neighborhood at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
