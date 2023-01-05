By: News On 6

Tulsa Firefighters To Offer Free Smoke Detectors To Residents In Neighborhood Where Deadly Fire Broke Out

Tulsa firefighters will be out installing smoke detectors on Thursday in a neighborhood where a deadly fire broke out.

After deadly fires, firefighters give out free smoke detectors and install them, for anyone who may need one.

Fire officials say a man died in a fire on Monday near North Yale Avenue and East Pine Street.

Crews will begin going door to door in that neighborhood at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.