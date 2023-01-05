3 Arrested In Wagoner County, Accused Of Drug Possession


Thursday, January 5th 2023, 4:02 pm

By: News On 6


A traffic stop ended with three people being arrested on drug possession complaints, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they pulled over Caleb Gipson for a traffic violation last Thursday and found that he did not have a valid driver's license. Amanda Gipson and Noah Wilson were passengers in the car. Deputies noticed a bag full of a white powdery substance inside the car, after a full search they reported that 16 grams of Fentanyl were found.
