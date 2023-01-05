Oklahoma Boat Expo Returns To Downtown Tulsa

-

The Oklahoma Boat Expo is back in downtown Tulsa this weekend and there's something for everyone who loves life on the lake.

The Oklahoma Boat Expo kicks off Friday, Jan. 6. Whether you're looking for a TriToon, a speed boat, or a jet ski, you can find it all there.

“It’s hard to walk around this building without running into a boat," said Don Miner.

There are all kinds of boats taking over the Cox Convention Center downtown. Whether you’re into watersports or more of a laid-back lake day, there are options for you.

"This is one of the most beautiful boat shows I’ve ever put together, and I've been putting these together for 25 years," said Miner.

Show Coordinator Don Miner said each boat and RV is rolled into the center and it takes all week to set up. Crews put on finishing touches Thursday.

“We have 16 boat dealers, but some RV dealers as well. If you’re looking for an RV, we have motorhomes, trailers, fifth wheels," he said.

Miner said there’s also a bunch of powersports and golf carts, jet skis and even accessories for boats like mats and inflatables.

You can also find services like boat insurance or pest control.

"It’s really giving a premiere place to look at these products like people have never seen before," he said.

The boat expo is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $12 at the door and coupons are available at QuikTrip and Reasor’s.

