2 Found Dead At Home In Tulsa, Authorities Investigating

Two people were found dead at a home in Tulsa on Thursday night, according to authorities.

A large presence of Tulsa Police, fire and EMSA arrived at the home near 66th Street North and Highway 75 around 10 p.m.

The victims are one man and one woman, TCSO said. No age or identification has been released at this time.

A female of unknown relation found the victims dead inside of a building outside of a mobile home, TCSO said.

The same female is believed to be the one who called police and she stayed for questioning, according to TCSO.

Authorities said 66th Street North will be closed for a few hours as they work the scene.

