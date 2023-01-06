Boy, 9, Stabbed To Death; 12-Year-Old In Custody

By: News On 6

Breaking News Update 6:42 a.m. 1/6/23:

Tulsa Police say a 9-year-old boy who was stabbed on Thursday night has died.

Police say another 12-year-old girl is in custody in connection to the stabbing.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the stabbing.





This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

Police say a juvenile is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Tulsa apartment complex on Thursday night.

According to police, officers were called to the complex near East 66th Place and Riverside Drive around 11:45 p.m. in response to reports of a stabbing involving juveniles.

Police say after arriving on scene, they apprehended the female suspect and say a male juvenile victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say since both the victim and the suspect are juveniles, no further information on the case can be released.





