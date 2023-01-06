Gusty South Winds Return

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

TULSA, Okla. - Gusty winds return to Green Country on Friday.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

A surface low will quickly develop this morning and move across northern Oklahoma this evening. Gusty southeast winds respond today with speeds from 15 to 30 mph along with mostly to partly cloudy conditions. A few sprinkles or small showers will attempt to form with this system, but the atmosphere will more than likely remain too dry for anything other than a few sprinkles. Later this evening as the system moves eastward, the surface front slides southeast. A few showers will be possible this evening through pre-dawn Saturday across the eastern third of the region. Most locations remain dry. The next system quickly brushes the area Monday night into Tuesday, but no precipitation is expected. A stronger upper-level system nears the state Wednesday and may provide a better chance for a few showers or storms across extreme eastern sections of the state. No major cold air outbreaks are expected for the next 7 to 10 days.

Highs today will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s today with increasing clouds and gusty south winds. As the front crosses the area early Saturday morning, locations near and west of the metro will be in the 30s while far southeastern OK will range from the mid to upper 40s. Daytime highs Saturday will be chilly for the north with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Southeastern Oklahoma will experience highs in the upper 50s. Gusty northwest winds from 15 to 25 mph are likely for most of Saturday.

Lighter winds are expected Sunday with morning lows in the 20s and 30s. Afternoon highs will stay in the lower 50s north and upper 50s south. Monday features another one-day warming trend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather blog and discussion.

