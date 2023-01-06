Pet of the Week: Hazelle the Terrier-Boxer Mix


Friday, January 6th 2023, 12:50 pm

By: News On 6


It's Friday and that means it's time for our Pet of the Week.

This is Hazelle a 6-month-old Terrier-Boxer mix. She's a rescued stray who's doing great in her foster home and learning all of her manners. She would do best in a home with a fenced yard as well as a family or active individual. She gets along great with other dogs and loves people.

If you'd like to adopt Hazelle, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF House at LaFortune Park.
