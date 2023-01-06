Marvin Mims Declares For 2023 NFL Draft; Forgoes Final Season

Friday, January 6th 2023, 1:53 pm
University of Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims has declared for the 2023 NFL draft according to multiple sources.
Mims was a standout player for the Sooners in 2022 with 6 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards receiving. In a tweet on Friday, Mims said that he wanted to thank God, his family, and the teammate, coaches, and fans that make Sooner Nation for their support.
This is a developing story...
