Marvin Mims Declares For 2023 NFL Draft; Forgoes Final Season

By: News 9, News On 6

University of Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims has declared for the 2023 NFL draft according to multiple sources.

Mims was a standout player for the Sooners in 2022 with 6 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards receiving. In a tweet on Friday, Mims said that he wanted to thank God, his family, and the teammate, coaches, and fans that make Sooner Nation for their support.

This is a developing story...



