By: News On 6

Tulsa Candy Shop Broken Into Twice In Less Than Two Months

-

A Tulsa woman is frustrated after her business was broken into twice, in less than two months.

"Yum Eats and Sweets" is a candy shop and cafe near 81st and Harvard. The owner said surveillance video shows the same man breaking in both times.

Jonathon Cooper has more from the owner and why they were almost expecting this second burglary.