New Art Exhibit Highlights History Of Oklahoma's All-Black Towns

-

More than 50 all-Black towns once existed in Oklahoma, but only 13 still exist.

Now, the Oklahoma Center For The Humanities is telling the towns' stories through a new exhibit at the Henry Zarrow Center For Arts And Education.

Organizers said the exhibit highlights this important legacy in Oklahoma.

The people who came to visit said it fills in the gaps for a history lesson they didn’t learn in school.

“Didn’t learn all this history we’re learning now,” Lori Dreiling, Tulsa.

Dreiling grew up in Oklahoma and had no clue about the more than 50 all-Black towns across Oklahoma.

She said the exhibit will help people understand Oklahoma's stories that aren't always told.

“Really happy to see all that Tulsa is doing to recognize our history, whether it’s good or bad. But making everybody aware of it,” said Dreiling.

The exhibit features historical documents, pictures, and film.

Organizers said the exhibit allows visitors to explore Oklahoma's Black towns by learning how they came to be and what they looked like with booming businesses and opportunity for Black people.

“In the descriptions, it has like when the art piece was happening and what was happening and like the context. So they’ll get to learn more about the Black towns. I think that’s cool," said Ninemi Ortiz.

But organizers said this isn't just Black history. Thirteen towns are still here, fighting to stay alive.

“These are also not just set in the past. They have a presence, they are there, they have a future that the leaders of these towns are working for," said Dr. Dayne Riley, Oklahoma Center for the Humanities.

These towns still have major events like the Black Rodeo in Boley or the Blues Fest in Rentiesville.

The communities survive by people keeping the legacy alive.

“So going and experiencing these places would be one thing, but also being aware of them and thinking about them, and talking to the people from these places to learn more about them," said Dr. Riley.

This event is free and open to the public and will run through February 25.

The exhibition will also be the site of a conference entitled “All-Black Towns of Oklahoma,” hosted by the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, on February 18, 2023.

This event will feature UNC professor Karla Slocum, mayors from Tullahassee and Rentiesville, Hannibal Johnson, Eli Grayson, Q Lansana, and state senator Kevin Matthews.