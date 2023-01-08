1 Injured, Suspect Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident In Pryor

By: News On 6

A man has been arrested after he allegedly physically assaulted a woman during a road rage incident in Pryor, according to the Pryor Creek Police Department.

Police said at around 12:59 p.m. on Dec. 29, officers responded to a road rage incident between two vehicles near Park Street and South Elliott Street.

An investigation revealed that a female victim allegedly failed to use her turn signal when turning into a residence, then another driver, Brandon Cummings, 26, honked his horn, according to police.

Police said the woman responded by "flipping Cummings off." Then, Cummings exited his vehicle and proceeded to approach the victim's vehicle.

The victim told Cummings to leave the property or she would call the police before Cummings allegedly "head-butted" her in the nose, causing it to break, police said.

Cummings left the scene before officers arrived, but the victim was able to get the tag numbers on his vehicle, according to police.

Police said Cummings was located and arrested on Thursday on the complaint of felony assault and battery.