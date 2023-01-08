Tulsa City-County Library Holds Bridgerton Ball Inspired By Netflix Series

Saturday, January 7th 2023, 6:44 pm
People were dancing in gowns and suits fit for the 18th century at a midday ball on Saturday.
The Bridgerton Ball is inspired by the books and Netflix series and was put on by the Tulsa City-County Library.
There were crafts, trivia, and plenty of regency dancing.
Organizers say they plan to make it an annual ball to kick off every new year.
