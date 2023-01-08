Pair Of Cowboys Players Declare For 2023 NFL Draft

By: News On 6

-

Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys saw two playmakers declare for the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

On offense, wide receiver Braydon Johnson declared for the draft after finishing with three touchdowns and 556 receiving yards this season.

Defender and All-American Jason Taylor also declared for the NFL draft after playing every game the past four seasons.

Taylor led the Big 12 with six interceptions and solo tackles with 80.