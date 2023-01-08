Pair Of Cowboys Players Declare For 2023 NFL Draft


Saturday, January 7th 2023, 6:50 pm

By: News On 6


STILLWATER, Okla. -

Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys saw two playmakers declare for the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

On offense, wide receiver Braydon Johnson declared for the draft after finishing with three touchdowns and 556 receiving yards this season.

Defender and All-American Jason Taylor also declared for the NFL draft after playing every game the past four seasons.

Taylor led the Big 12 with six interceptions and solo tackles with 80.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 7th, 2023

January 7th, 2023

December 31st, 2022

December 27th, 2022

Top Headlines

January 8th, 2023

January 8th, 2023

January 8th, 2023

January 8th, 2023