Fans Show Support For Damar Hamlin Ahead Of Buffalo Bills Game Sunday

Sunday, January 8th 2023, 9:19 am
As the Buffalo Bills prepare for kickoff against the New England Patriots Sunday, fans across the country will be thinking of one player who's not on the field -- Damar Hamlin.
He went into cardiac arrest during last Monday's game against the Bengals.
He remains in critical condition, but doctors said there are encouraging signs of recovery.
CBS' Bradley Blackburn spoke to some fans in Buffalo ahead of the game.
January 8th, 2023
January 7th, 2023
January 4th, 2023
January 8th, 2023
January 8th, 2023
January 8th, 2023
January 8th, 2023