Former Cowboy Commits To Kevin Wilson, Tulsa Football


Sunday, January 8th 2023, 10:01 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Kevin Wilson has only been the head football coach for the University of Tulsa for about a month, but he already made some big-time moves in the transfer portal.

On Sunday, defensive back Kanion Williams announced his decision to leave Oklahoma State and join the Golden Hurricane.

Williams joins Braylin Pressley as former Cowboys playing for Tulsa.

Williams spent five seasons at Oklahoma State, totaling 36 tackles, mostly on special teams.

