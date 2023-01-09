Voters To Decide On $21M Bond Issue For Cleveland Schools


Monday, January 9th 2023, 6:59 am

By: News On 6


CLEVELAND, Okla. -

Voters in Cleveland will soon decide the fate of a nearly $22-million bond issue that would include building a new football field and cafeteria if passed.

The district says a big chunk of the money would be used on improvements at the high school, which leaders call the oldest building on campus.

If passed, more than $12.8 million would go towards upgrades at the high school. That includes renovations to the school, including the gym, the addition of locker rooms and band changing rooms, as well as a new room for special education students.

The district says the high school currently suffers from collapsed plumbing lines and electricity that isn't up to date.

$7.3 million would be spent on a new football field. That includes installing new turf and building a press box, ticket booths, a concession stand and a scoreboard. The district says its current football stadium is off-campus and this would bring it to the high school.

Finally, more than $1.4 million would be spent on a new cafeteria. The district says its current meal prep and serving area is too small.

Voting gets underway on Tuesday for folks in Cleveland. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
