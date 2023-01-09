Oklahoma Representative Kevin Hern Issues Statement After McCarthy Elected As House Speaker


Monday, January 9th 2023, 7:35 am

By: News On 6


Oklahoma Representative Kevin Hern issued a statement after Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker early Saturday morning. 

In the statement, Hern says, "Americans have seen democracy at work, and yes, democracy can get messy sometimes. This is exactly how our founders intended us to function, with open debate and opportunity for new ideas."

Hern went on to say that he looks forward to working with the other representatives under the new leadership.

