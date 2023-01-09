Ryan Walters Sworn In As State Superintendent


Monday, January 9th 2023, 5:06 pm

By: News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Former Secretary of Education Ryan Walters was sworn in as Oklahoma's new State Superintendent on Monday.

He replaces Joy Hofmeister who held the position for eight years.

Walters spend eight years teaching at McAlester High School and was a teacher of the year finalist in 2016.

He recently resigned as CEO of the non-profit Every Kid Counts, following concerns of a conflict of interest.

The organization's donors include advocates for education and privatization and charter schools.

On Wednesday night at 9 and 10 p.m., News On 6 sits down with Walters to discuss his goals for his new role in a one-on-one interview.

