Suspected Drunken Driver Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Into Tulsa QuikTrip

By: News On 6

Police have arrested a suspected drunken driver who allegedly crashed into the front of a Tulsa QuikTrip.

Police say the crash happened just after 2 am. on Tuesday near East 41st Street and South Peoria Avenue.

According to police, the man was asleep inside his SUV before he woke up, hit the gas and crashed into the store. Police say he then drove down the sidewalk and knocked over several cases of bottled water.

Police say they arrested him after he pulled into a shopping center near 51st and Peoria.

Officers have not yet identified the man involved.





