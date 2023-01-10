Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond Outlines Top Priorities

By: News 9, News On 6

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is outlining his top priorities after being sworn in.

The state's new Attorney General says he will focus on improving Tribal relations, cracking down on illegal marijuana grow operations and fighting a "culture of corruption and scandal."

Drummond expanded on that last priority saying the last Attorney General left investigations and prosecution up to county District Attorneys.

Drummond says his office will investigate all recent allegations, as well as "strongly enforce" Open Records and Open Meetings Acts to ensure transparency in the Government.







