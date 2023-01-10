Above Normal Highs Hang Around

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

TULSA, Okla. - Mild weather continues on Tuesday before chilly weather returns toward the end of the week.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Temperatures will start in the lower to mid-30s for most of the area on Tuesday morning with a light and variable wind. By midday, southeast winds return at 10 to 15 mph with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. The above normal readings continue Wednesday with highs nearing the mid to upper 60s and a few lower 70s. Fire spread rates will slowly increase on Tuesday and Wednesday across the central and eastern Oklahoma region, while higher fire threats unfold across far western Oklahoma and the panhandle. Conditions will turn blustery and cooler for the latter half of the week.

A fast-moving system brushes the state Wednesday night with a few storms attempting to develop, mostly across the far eastern third of the state. While the chance for scattered storms will remain low, a few could be strong to severe. As this system quickly exits the state, blustery northwest winds at 20 to 30 mph arrive Thursday with highs dropping into the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s. North winds should remain for Friday keeping highs near normal averages before gusty south winds and warmer weather arrives this weekend. Saturday afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s with gusty southeast winds. Stronger winds are likely Sunday with 20 to 30 mph winds and highs into the lower to mid-60s. The progressive pattern brings another system into the area early next week with another chance for a few storms near or east. As of this morning, no major cold air intrusions are likely for the state in the foreseeable future.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV