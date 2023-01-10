Cherokee Nation Marshals Train To Improve Responses In Complex Situations

-

Cherokee Nation Marshals are going through training this week, learning why it is important to pay attention to their surroundings when responding to calls.

Six Layer Concepts and Consulting is doing three days of training with the Cherokee Marshals in Tahlequah.

"We go around the country. We train everywhere from Florida, to New York, to Washington State, down to Arizona, California, we're all over," said co-founder Lynn Westover.

The training is called Human Terrain Mapping and Behavior Pattern Recognition.

Westover said the main focus is understanding human behavior.

"Our training is about, what is all of the things that lead up to this incident, like how did this thing start to begin with, and is there are way to open up opportunities for that de-escalation, that mitigation," he said.

Six Layer Concepts & Consulting has been around since 2016, but Lynn said he's been teaching on this topic since 2007.

The training goes through different scenarios and helps officers understand what's happening around them.

"It's also just like, 'Hey how do I manage time to slow this situation down?' We're talking whether it's a routine traffic stop, or 'No, I'm having an individual that's got warrants and this is a violent situation,'" he said.

Lynn said the tools taught in this course help law enforcement when they respond to calls, and overall helps both law enforcement and the communities they serve.

"A lot of times they have milliseconds to make these decisions, so if we can give them that informed awareness and armor their brains for that decision making, it can make them better at their jobs," he said.

Lynn said before Tahlequah, they just finished training in Missouri and will head to Seattle, Washington next.