Students Write, Design & Act In Play In Broken Arrow

Wednesday, January 11th 2023, 8:50 am

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

Students in Broken Arrow have written, designed and will act in an entire play that they're ready to show off this weekend.

News on 6's Kristen Weaver was live at the Kirkland Theater in Broken Arrow on Wednesday morning with a preview of the new production titled "The Blizzard."

The Blizzard debuts at Kirkland Theater on Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Click Here for more information, or to purchase tickets.

