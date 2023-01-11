Students Write, Design & Act In Play In Broken Arrow

By: News On 6

Students in Broken Arrow have written, designed and will act in an entire play that they're ready to show off this weekend.

News on 6's Kristen Weaver was live at the Kirkland Theater in Broken Arrow on Wednesday morning with a preview of the new production titled "The Blizzard."

The Blizzard debuts at Kirkland Theater on Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Click Here for more information, or to purchase tickets.