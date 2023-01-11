Authorities Contain Fire At Tulsa Apartment Complex


Wednesday, January 11th 2023, 12:18 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

First responders have an apartment fire under control after smoke was seen pouring out Wednesday morning.

Fire crews fought the flames at the Casablanca Apartments near 61st and Peoria.

Tulsa firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out and they say no one was hurt.

The say most of the apartments impacted were vacant, but the one with the brunt of the damage did have someone living in it.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire, but they say it started outside of the building.

Traffic on 61st between Riverside and Peoria is back open after temporarily closing.

