OHP Dive Team Recovers Truck From Fort Gibson Lake

Wednesday, January 11th 2023, 4:23 pm
Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as dive teams pulled an old truck out of Fort Gibson lake on Wednesday.
The Mayes County Sheriff's Office says sonar showed there was a car underwater, so he requested help from the highway patrol to pull it out.
The sheriff says many people believe that a car connected to the 1977 girl scout murders was discarded in this area, but he says there's no evidence to prove that.
Investigators think this was a stolen car that was dumped years ago.
