OHP Dive Team Recovers Truck From Fort Gibson Lake

By: News On 6

Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as dive teams pulled an old truck out of Fort Gibson lake on Wednesday.

The Mayes County Sheriff's Office says sonar showed there was a car underwater, so he requested help from the highway patrol to pull it out.

The sheriff says many people believe that a car connected to the 1977 girl scout murders was discarded in this area, but he says there's no evidence to prove that.

Investigators think this was a stolen car that was dumped years ago.