Watch: Doctors Discuss Need For Native American Pain Disparity Research

The National Institutes of Health awarded OSU Tulsa, TU and the University of Oklahoma a more than $2 million grant to research the Native American pain disparity.

On Wednesday, two of the people in charge of the research, Dr. Joanna Shadlow from OSU Tulsa and Dr. Jamie Rhudy from TU joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to talk more about why the study is need.