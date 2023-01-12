By: News On 6

Racer Recovering After Crash At The Chili Bowl Nationals

-

A racer is recovering after an accident during Wednesday night's Chili Bowl Nationals at the Tulsa Fairgrounds.

Organizers say Ashton Torgerson was taken to a Tulsa hospital during Wednesday's preliminary feature event. They say he was alert and communicating with track officials before being transported.

Torgerson's family released a statement on Facebook saying that he is moving his hands and feet and is passing all tests so far.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.