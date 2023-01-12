Racer Recovering After Crash At The Chili Bowl Nationals

Thursday, January 12th 2023, 4:57 am
A racer is recovering after an accident during Wednesday night's Chili Bowl Nationals at the Tulsa Fairgrounds.
Organizers say Ashton Torgerson was taken to a Tulsa hospital during Wednesday's preliminary feature event. They say he was alert and communicating with track officials before being transported.
Torgerson's family released a statement on Facebook saying that he is moving his hands and feet and is passing all tests so far.
