Future Of Turley Fire Department In Jeopardy After Volunteers Resign

The future of Turley Fire and Rescue is in jeopardy after more than half of the volunteer firefighters resigned this week.

A department leader blames a lack of support from the community as a big reason for the move, while a community leader said concerns have been left unanswered.

“We’ve had several firefighters resign because they didn’t want to be a part of a community that doesn’t support them,” said Nelson Sager, Chairman of the Turley Fire Board.

Sager said six volunteer firefighters resigned because some community members are questioning how the department operates, which is discrediting what they do. He would not go into the specifics on what those conversations were but said it blindsided everyone.

“I’m surprised that it happened, but then again, with what I hear is taking place, I can understand it too,” said Sager.

Sager said five volunteer firefighters are on the staff now, but that number is expected to shrink with more resignations anticipated.

Members of a non-governing community association said they have been trying to meet with the fire board for months to address concerns.

“We’re just questioning the qualifications and their training,” said Jason Turley, a member of the Turley Community Association.

Turley said community members have been concerned with the direction of the fire department since the Chief resigned last November. Requests for a conversation have gone unanswered.

“We’re seeing little to zero activity at the firehouse as far as training or as far as any kind of first responders responding to situations,” said Turley.

Sager said there are guidelines and training protocols that volunteers must follow. He calls the entire situation heartbreaking since he’s been associated with the department for nearly 40 years.

Turley Fire has often served as a stepping stone for volunteers to move onto paying firefighting jobs in other cities. Sager said he is now trying to figure out where things will go from here.

“I’m not sure what it’s going to take to keep the doors open here,” said Sager. “We’re going to try our darndest.”

Turley has a mutual aid agreement with the Tulsa Fire Department, which Sager said may have to respond first to calls after the resignations. Sager said it is going to take a lot to recoup from what has happened.