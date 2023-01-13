By: News On 6

Police Arrest Man Accused Of Trying To Break Into Cars At Tulsa Dealership

Police say a man is in custody on Friday morning accused of trying to break into cars at a car dealership in Tulsa.

Police say the man was caught by a security guard at the Fowler Ford dealership, near 31st and Sheridan, after he saw the man on security cameras and alerted Tulsa Police.

Police say the man told officers that he was looking for a car to sleep in.





