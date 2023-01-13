Rogers County City Leaders Introduce New Workforce Initiative


Friday, January 13th 2023, 8:56 am

By: News On 6


ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. -

Rogers County and the City of Claremore are working to give citizens the skills they need to get technical certification for quality jobs within the county.

This workforce training initiative is brand new and Rogers County, along with the Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority (CIEDA), wants to get more people into jobs in the manufacturing, healthcare, and education sectors.

News On 6's Jonathan Polasek was live on Friday morning with details on the initiative.


