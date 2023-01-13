Muskogee Man Killed In Crash In Creek County

By: News On 6

A Muskogee man is dead after an early-morning crash in Sapulpa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers.

Troopers say it happened on the Turner Turnpike at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to troopers, 61-year-old John Williams died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Troopers say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.