By: News On 6

Investigators Looking Into Cause Of Fire At Tulsa Playground

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed the playground at Helmerich Park in Tulsa on Friday morning.

Officials say the blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m.

The Tulsa Fire Department says it does appear to have been intentionally set.





