Investigators Looking Into Cause Of Fire At Tulsa Playground

Friday, January 13th 2023, 12:49 pm
Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed the playground at Helmerich Park in Tulsa on Friday morning.
Officials say the blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m.
The Tulsa Fire Department says it does appear to have been intentionally set.
This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
