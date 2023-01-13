Investigators Looking Into Cause Of Fire At Tulsa Playground


Friday, January 13th 2023, 12:49 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed the playground at Helmerich Park in Tulsa on Friday morning.

Officials say the blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m.

The Tulsa Fire Department says it does appear to have been intentionally set.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

